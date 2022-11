Not Available

Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini are back -- this time, starring in a Miami musical infused with lots of romance. It's spring break, and two groups of friends head south for some much-needed R&R. Romance blooms between the two "American Idol" alums (who aren't playing themselves, but characters similar to them), but is it true love? This video includes the original theatrical version and an extended version with two new dance numbers.