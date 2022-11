Not Available

On July 8, 2019, an unusual expedition set sail in the town of Petropavlovsk in Kamchatka. A group of filmmakers, adventurers, climbers, environmentalists and a software entrepreneur traveled along the islands of Onekotan, Ushishir, Simushir, Urup and Kunashir to explore the environmental impact on this remote area of the earth, attempt first ascents, and raise awareness for the protection of the islands.