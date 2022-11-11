Not Available

From Liberty to Captivity examines how one of America’s original 13 states, Pennsylvania, went from a place that represented the fight for freedom historically and now has become a state where modern-day slavery is flourishing - threatening the principle of “liberty and justice for all.” This award-winning film zooms in on Pennsylvania’s lucrative sex trafficking industry, revealing the reality and complexities of sex trafficking crimes and this social justice issue, sharing the personal and inspiring stories of victim survivors and others on the front lines of this war, and presenting the very real hope for victory.