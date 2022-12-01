From Lift to The Road: The Films of Marc Isaacs

Not Available

Recognised as one of the foremost documentary filmmakers of his generation, Marc Isaacs creates intimate portraits fuelled by insight, compassion and humour. His empathetic and deeply moving documentaries explore the extraordinary world of the everyday, presenting a unique vision of modern Britain. Disc 1 Lift (2001) Travellers (2002) Calais: The Last Border (2003) All White in Barking (2008) Men of the City (2009) Shorts The Old Man and His Bed (2011) Outsiders (2014) Touched by Murder (2016) When Night Falls (2016) Disc 2 Someday My Prince Will Come (2005) Philip and His Seven Wives (2006) Outside the Court (2011) The Road - A Story of Life and Death (2013) Out of Time Installation: Sisters (2017) Moments of Silence (2017) Notes on Bangladesh (2017) Rainy Days (2017)