From London to Bali

For Lukman (Ricky Harun), Dewi’s (Jessica Milla) departure to London is a small apocalypse. He works odd jobs in order to catch up to London. Eventually he arrives in Bali to work on Koboi (Gary Isaac). After the make-over he is introduced to his friends, Bambang (Fico Fachriza) and Sodikin (Muhadkly Acho). In London, Dewi is friendly with Suzan (Kimberly Ryder), and meets with Sean (Max Palmer). Suzan tells Dewi that London is different from Indonesia, and loyalty to Lukman is stupid. Lukman finally knows that Dewi had a white boyfriend. His acquaintance with Putu (Nikita Willy), makes Lukman stop working with Koboi. But it was not easy. Lukman is injured by Koboi. Dewi who finally realizes her fault when she knows Sean's affair with Suzan, follows Lukman to Bali. Meanwhile, Putu cares Lukman painstakingly.