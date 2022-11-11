Not Available

The attempted assassination of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the sleepy English town of Salisbury in 2018 captured the attention of the world. It was just one of a string of deaths and attempted murders in Southern England with reported links to Russia. Beginning in the Cold War, this pattern has recently intensified, situating many otherwise mundane locations at the centre of an international geopolitical power struggle. The experimental short, From Markov to Skripal, visits and traces a chronological path through all seventeen of these locations, from Waterloo Bridge 1978 to Salisbury 2018, revealing the dark events which took place there.