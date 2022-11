Not Available

​Temperature: 21. Humidity: 55 %. Optimum conditions for Martin to stay fresh and presentable. Rosy skin, bedroom eyes, a naughty little cap, that’s how he meets the young art investor in the depot of an anonymous airport. His master, Lucas Cranach the Elder, created him almost five hundred years ago. Now he hangs opposite a paralysed suit rendered ecstatic by his presence. They are talking about the art market. And yet about so much more.