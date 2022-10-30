Not Available

The second episode in the series, 'From My Point of View', rather than looking at professional investigative journalists, profiles three 'investigators-in-the-making' investigating issues ranging from weapon supply routes in Syria's 'YouTube conflict, urban land grabbing in post-conflict Beirut and how DIY aerial mapping can expose and challenge power relations in Jerusalem All three use innovative tools and tactics to use their data to shed light on hidden layers of the issue they address, many of which are featured in on our Resources pages. To get to know their stories better, read the extensive interviews.