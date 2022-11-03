Not Available

From Nashville With Music is another slim plot that gives an excuse for Nashville country stars to perform. The stars are Leo G. Carroll, Marilyn Maxwell, Jose Gonzalez-Gonzalez, Marty Robbins (singing "El Paso"), Buddy Allen, Bill Anderson, Don Gibson, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Cousin Jody, Buck Owens, Bonnie Owens, Charley Pride, Susan Raye, Carl Smith, Wynn Stewart and Tammy Wynette. (from http://archive.tennessean.com/article/20070511/SPECIAL0907/705110501/1969-Movie-From-Nashville-Music)