While times change and people grow, beloved family traditions make lifelong memories that cross generations and hold us together, especially over the festive period. Lola and her granddaughter share a love of Disney and Christmas crafting, but over time their yearly ritual of making star lanterns begins to fade away. Looking back into Lola’s past and seeing her grandmother’s much-loved Mickey Mouse inspires her granddaughter to create a festive surprise that lights up her Christmas morning and renews their special bond. We hope you enjoy this special Christmas video, From Our Family to Yours.