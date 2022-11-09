1963

From Russia With Love

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1963

Studio

United Artists

Agent 007 is back in the second installment of the James Bond series, this time battling a secret crime organization known as SPECTRE. Russians Rosa Klebb and Kronsteen are out to snatch a decoding device known as the Lektor, using the ravishing Tatiana to lure Bond into helping them. Bond willingly travels to meet Tatiana in Istanbul, where he must rely on his wits to escape with his life in a series of deadly encounters with the enemy

Cast

Sean ConneryJames Bond
Daniela BianchiTatiana Romanova
Lotte LenyaRosa Klebb
Robert ShawDonovan 'Red' Grant
Bernard LeeM
Eunice GaysonSylvia Trench

