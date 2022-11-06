Not Available

One of Gustav Machaty's major achievements, From Saturday to Sunday is marked by a gentle romanticism. Two secretaries go out on a double date, but the inexperienced Mary flees when offered money for sexual favors. She takes refuge in a cafe and encounters a plebeian Prince Charming. The film recounts the simple progress of their romance after they go home together. If the tale is not unusual, the telling is superb. The characters are sharply observed, with a strong sense of social context. Machaty's first talkie is a masterpiece of sophisticated early sound cinema. And the film's credits-Czech jazz founder Jezek, Surrealist poet Nezval, experimental filmmaker Hammid-provide ample proof that in pre-war Czechoslovakia, the avant-garde made significant contributions to mainstream production. (Elliott Stein)