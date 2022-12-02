From Swastika to Jim Crow

Not Available

Before and during the Second World War, Jewish intellectuals and scholars who escaped Nazi Germany and immigrated to the U.S. faced an uncertain future. Confronted with anti-Semitism at major universities and a public distrust of foreigners, a surprising number secured teaching positions at traditionally Black colleges in the segregated South. In many cases they formed lasting relationships with their students and had an important impact on the communities in which they lived and worked. This is a story of two cultures, each sharing a burden of oppression, brought together by the tragic circumstances of war. The film also highlights the role of African Americans such as Ralph Bunche in securing positions for these refugee scholars at places like Howard University, Tougaloo College and Hampton Institute.