From Sweden with Love

Five activists decide to break into Swedish arms factories to disarm weapons. Sweden is one of the biggest exporters of arms in the world today. The year 2011, weapons were shipped out for a total sum of 13.9 billion SEK. Among these importers you will find countries that are already in war or violate human rights. The activists quit their jobs, leave their homes and get ready to fight for their belief. If they succeed they are not only risking being sent to prison but also getting huge damages.