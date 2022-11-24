From the Balcony

Not Available

A journey through one year in the life of Ole and his family, living in Brochmannsgate 12A, Oslo, Norway, Europe, Earth, Universe. What if you would take a break from the rollercoaster called life and just sit and ask yourself: how did I get here? Do you live alone, with a family, or roommates? In a small village on the countryside or maybe in a big, foreign city? Was this the place you were supposed to be by now? And how do you keep going, even if you know that at some point the sun will burn out and everything around you will be gone forever?