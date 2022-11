Not Available

First DVD release from this refreshingly basic UK music programme puts the music in the foreground with an impressive role call of acts. With sparse production and no filler (no host, no audience, just artist centre stage), From The Basement's eclectic line-up reads like a contemporary alternative who's who; The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, Albert Hammond Jnr., The Shins, Beck, Damien Rice, Jose Gonzalez, Thom Yorke, Super Furry Animals, and more.