From the Heart of Brahma is the story of Prumsodun Ok, a Cambodian Classical Dancer focused on reviving and revitalizing his chosen art form nearly destroyed by genocide. His work as Associate Artistic Director of Khmer Arts Academy centers on reviving the traditional form while his interdisciplinary work revitalizes Cambodian Classical Dance in an effort to make it relevant in our contemporary society. Prum's work can be very controversial as he uses gay semi-nude bodies in traditional dances like Robam Apsara, a dance seen by many as the national dance of Cambodia. From the Heart of Brahma exposes Prum's missions to open dialogue about the role of tradition and gay love in modernity and follows him as he shares his art internationally.