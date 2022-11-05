Not Available

The Argentine production De la Sierra al Valle (From the Hills to the Valley) somewhat resembles a western, with gauchos substituting for cowboys. The plot is the old saw about a crooked lawyer who gains control of a valuable estate with forged documents. The villain not only kicks the tenant farmers off the property, but he even forecloses on a church (Boo! Hiss!) Coming to the rescue is peasant hero Silvio (Alberto Gomez) and aristocratic heroine Rosaura (Alda Luz), who expose the bad guy as a phony and restore the church to its former spiritual splendor. As the first 1939 Argentine release, De la Sierre al Valle got the season off to a good start.