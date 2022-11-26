From the Inside Out: Making of Avengers - Age of Ultron

Not Available

This explores some of the film's behind-the-scenes wizardry. From James Spader (as Ultron) and Mark Ruffalo (as the Hulk) in their unflattering performance capture suits to the CGI tinkering involved to make Paul Bettany's Vision look slightly less human, it's an interesting but too-short glimpse at one of the year's most technologically complex movies. It goes back 18 months showing what it was like on set of the film in Italy and Seoul, Sourth Korea; a look at the Avengers Tower; some of the behind-the-scenes early visual effects of Ultron; early concept work for Quicksilver, the Hulk, and Vision; and more.