From The Land

Mixing fragmented stories of people with views of a landscape in perpetual transformation, we travel intimately in the footsteps of a contemporary Alice in what was once a leafy forest populated by birds and water sources and is today a modern day “concrete jungle” in the centre of the infamous northern district of Marseille. Nature seems to breath only in the hollow of a memory of those who lived through it as children in the 60’s and 70’s. The film paints a portrait of a contemporary neighbourhood battered by perpetual violent transformation that echoes in the vulnerable voices of its habitants. (DocLisboa)