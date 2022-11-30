From the Life of Monuments

Not Available

During the years of socialism, Moscow has turned into a kind of museum - a sort of glyptotek (collection of sculptures) of the Soviet period. But city monuments are not just museum exhibits, they "live" among us on the streets and squares, their fates are closely intertwined with the fates of the city and its inhabitants, with the events taking place at their pedestals. What place does the Soviet monumental heritage occupy in our cultural consciousness and in the space of a modern city?