This film is a very short story about a former rescue worker returning from Tokyo – a man who is quite successful in his everyday life, and who, after hearing about another earthquake in Japan, dropped everything and went there to help. He is flying back home in an almost empty plane. Indeed, many regular flights have been canceled, and the ones that are still operated do not sell out. He is flying back with a very elderly Japanese man he had just saved – the man is now all alone in the world, his family had died. And the two men somehow clicked. Perhaps because our main character is also lonely. Also flying with them on the plane are those who are no longer here.Those who did not survive the disaster. Together with the characters, their past moves through space – their memories, their world. The world that is no less, but perhaps even more important for them than the reality.