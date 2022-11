Not Available

Portland filmmaker Matt McCormick combines original sounds with abstract observations of contemporary culture. "Towlines" explores the role of the tugboat in modern society; "American Nutria" examines the plight of a species imported to our shores and now reviled; "The Subconscious Art of Graffiti Removal" observes how destroying one art form creates another; "The Vyrotonin Decision" reflects on some of advertising's most embarrassing moments.