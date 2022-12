Not Available

This is a detailed personal account of one of the worst incidents to take place during Israel's 2009 invasion of Gaza. Ten-year old Amal Samouni lost her father, brother and 48 members of her extended family. She spent three days trapped under the rubble and still suffers from fifteen pieces of shrapnel imbedded in her head. Her shocking story is brought vividly to the screen by director Anne Tsoulis who examines the events and the cost to those affected.