2012

From Up on Poppy Hill

  • Animation
  • Drama

Release Date

November 15th, 2012

Studio

Studio Ghibli

The story is set in 1963 in Yokohama. Kokuriko Manor sits on a hill overlooking the harbour. A 16 year-old girl, Umi, lives in that house. Every morning she raises a signal flag facing the sea. The flag means “I pray for safe voyages”. A 17 year-old boy, Shun, always sees this flag from the sea as he rides a tugboat to school. Gradually the pair are drawn to each other but they are faced with a sudden trial. Even so, they keep going without running from facing the hardships of reality.

Cast

Teruyuki KagawaTokumaru rijichô
Masami NagasawaUmi Matsuzaki
Jun'ichi OkadaShun Kazama
Keiko TakeshitaHana Matsuzaki
Yuriko IshidaMiki Hokuto
Rumi HiiragiSachiko Hirokôji

