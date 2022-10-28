Froning: The Fittest Man In History

Not Available

Rich Froning Jr entered the 2014 CrossFit Games competition with three consecutive victories, a feat that no other athlete had accomplished. After finding CrossFit in 2009, Froning began a history-making career, finishing second at the CrossFit Games in 2010 and dominating the competition for the next four years. His four titles, five trips to the podium, 16 event wins, 35 top-five event finishes and 45 top-10 event finishes are all records, and he's revered in the community. Froning's athletic prowess has been under the microscope for five years, but there's much more to the man from Tennessee than snatches and pull-ups. In this in-depth documentary by Heber Cannon, take a look into the life and childhood of the fittest man in history, follow his quest to a fourth straight CrossFit Games championship, and see him as a son, a husband, and a new father.