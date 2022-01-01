Front 242 - Catch the men

Not Available

Front 242 have always kept a powerful image as a 'live' band with a high profile on stage using live sequencing (no play-back tapes), synthesizers, screens and a dynamic show. Showcasing their live talents, Front 242 will release their first DVD, Catch the Men. It features live footage from a concert in Belgium, full of raw music and energy. Included in the set list are such classic hits as Body to Body, Im Rhythmus Bleiben, First in First Out, Moldavia, HeadHunter and tons more! Prepare to be blown away, for its Front 242 like you've never heard them before! Recorded live at Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, August 4, 2004. Tracklist: 01 Happiness 02 Body to body 03 Religion 04 Together 05 Im rhythmus bleiben 06 Crapage 07 Animal 08 First in first out 09 Moldavia 10 Melt 11 Headhunter 12 Welcome to paradise 13 Punish your machine