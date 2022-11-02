1981

Front in the Rear of the Enemy

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 1981

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

A final episode in the trilogy about the Russian partisan's resistance during WWII. The film is set in 1944, when Russian partisans are making progress in their fighting against the Nazi occupation of Russia, Poland and Czechoslovakia. Lt. Colonel Mlynsky is now in charge of an international clandestine operation. He is the commander of the special group of partisan-fighters. Mlynsky is organizing the Russian, Polish and Czechoslovakian partisans to join forces for an attack behind the enemy lines.

Cast

Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Yevgeni Matveyev
Ivan Lapikov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Viktor Shulgin

