Frontbum Dancin'

In the pursuit of self-expression, Victoria and Marianne take their unique form of dance, and their frontbums, out of the studios and onto the streets of Sydney. Dressed in their red and yellow full body lycra suits they perform anywhere and everywhere - always drawing a crowd. Unfortunately, the public reaction is not always so positive - some people point, some laugh, and some take great offence to their lack of coordination. However, for Victoria and Marianne their love of dance makes it all worthwhile. That is until the pressure starts to escalate as they prepare for their first big gig at the Sly Fox nightclub. Creative and personal differences, not only places the Frontbum dance in jeopardy, but more importantly, their lifelong friendship may never be the same again.