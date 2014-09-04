2014

Frontera

  • Western
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 4th, 2014

Studio

MJW Films

After crossing the border illegally for work, Miguel, a hard-working father and devoted husband, finds himself wrongfully accused of murdering a former sheriff’s wife. After learning of his imprisonment, Miguel’s pregnant wife tries to come to his aid and lands in the hands of corrupt coyotes who hold her for ransom. Dissatisfied with the police department’s investigation, the former sheriff tries to uncover the truth about his wife’s death and discovers disturbing evidence that will destroy one family’s future, or tear another’s apart.

Cast

Ed HarrisRoy
Eva LongoriaPaulina
Michael PeñaMiguel
Amy MadiganOlivia
Kristen RakesICE Guard
Seth AdkinsSean

View Full Cast >

Images