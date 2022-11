Not Available

Jim Stewart (Charles Starrett) comes to Mesa City and buys a ranch from publisher Matt Edwards (Weldon Heyburn), who is confined to a wheelchair. The area is terrorized by an outlaw gang known as "The Phantoms." When Jim's cattle herd is rustled and his ranch foreman, Pop Evans (John Elliott), killed, he takes an active hand against the gang in his guise as the Durango Kid.