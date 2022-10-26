Not Available

Frontier Hellcat

  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jadran Film

Frontier Hellcat was the fourth in a series of 1960s European westerns based on Karl May's "Winnetou" character. Stewart Granger takes over from Lex Barker in the leading "Anglo"-role of the mysterious maverick who wanders from town to town doing the "Lone Ranger" bit. The hellcat of the title is Elke Sommer, a tempestuous frontierswoman who reluctantly accepts Granger's help in attaining safe passage through the Rocky Mountains ("played" in this film by the Alps).

Cast

Pierre BriceWinnetou
Elke SommerAnnie Dillman
Götz GeorgeMartin Baumann Jr.
Walter BarnesMartin Baumann Sr.
Renato BaldiniJudge Leader
Terence HillBaker Jr.

View Full Cast >

Images