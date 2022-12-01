Frontier Woman

Not Available

Tennessee, 1838. Polly Crockett, the daughter of the legendary hero Davy Crockett of Alamo, and makes a living from hunting in the forests. These forests are still inhabited by the Indians. Most of them live in peace but some of them are negatively affected by white traders. One day Polly, who is accompanied by her faithful Indian friend Neshoba, goes to the town to sell her hides. Polly meets Catawampus Jones. Jones and his father fought in the Alamo too. Indians influenced by Prewitt, an employee of a hide company, and Redbud, are killing settlers and burning down their homes. Polly's house is destroyed too and her maid Birdie, Neshoba's mother, is killed.