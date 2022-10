Not Available

In the wake of Haiti's catastrophic 2010 earthquake, 4,500 violent criminals escaped from Port-au-Prince's National Penitentiary, and the venerable public affairs show returns to the city a year later to find a population living in fear and despair. With many escapees still at large, director Dan Reed talks with police chief Mario Andresol, U.N. mission officials and several of the fugitives about the deep-rooted problems plaguing the country.