The first Macedonian Movie from 1952- Frosina is one of the many Macedonian wives whose husbands are economic emigrants abroad. Marriage does not bring them a family, only the burden of life itself. After her husband's short visits, she gives birth to children who do not live long because of the poverty into which they have been born. She gives birth to them alone, and she buries them alone. Only her last child, Klime, survives all his various illnesses and grows up to be her one joy in life. The war breaks out...