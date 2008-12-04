2008

Frost/Nixon

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 4th, 2008

Studio

Universal Pictures

For three years after being forced from office, Nixon remained silent. But in summer 1977, the steely, cunning former commander-in-chief agreed to sit for one all-inclusive interview to confront the questions of his time in office and the Watergate scandal that ended his presidency. Nixon surprised everyone in selecting Frost as his televised confessor, intending to easily outfox the breezy British showman and secure a place in the hearts and minds of Americans. Likewise, Frost's team harboured doubts about their boss's ability to hold his own. But as the cameras rolled, a charged battle of wits resulted.

Cast

Michael SheenDavid Frost
Frank LangellaRichard Nixon
Kevin BaconJack Brennan
Sam RockwellJames Reston Jr.
Mark SimichHugh Hefner
Matthew MacfadyenJohn Birt

