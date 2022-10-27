Not Available

Frosty the Snowman

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Videocraft International

A discarded silk top-hat becomes the focus of a struggle between a washed-up stage magician and a group of schoolchildren, after it magically brings a snowman to life. Realizing that newly-living Frosty will melt in spring unless he takes refuge in a colder climate, Frosty and Karen, a young girl who he befriends, stow away on a freight train headed for the north pole. Little do they know that the magician is following them, and he wants his hat back!

Cast

Billy De WolfeProfessor Hinkle (voice)
Jackie VernonFrosty the Snowman (voice)
Paul FreesSanta Claus / Traffic Cop / Additional Voices (voice)
June ForayTeacher / Karen / Additional Voices (voice)
Jimmy DuranteNarrator (voice)

