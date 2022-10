Not Available

Social misfit and self-labeled "troll from under the bridge" Keith Sontag (Dore Mann) lives a sad and lonely existence in this disturbing black comedy -- an Independent Spirit Award nominee -- from director Ronald Bronstein. When he's not trying to sell coupons door-to-door, Keith struggles with evicting his roommate from their seedy apartment, helping a friend who's suicidal and just getting by as an outsider in the cruel city.