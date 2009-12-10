2009

Frozen Kiss

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Because this movie was based on a true story, it's especially poignant. The snowy mountain setting is beautiful and yet dangerous to kids on hallucinogenic drugs. Mimi Rogers is so believable and yet such a complex character. You ought to dislike her for her selfishness as a mother, and yet you emphasize and care about her too. The young leads are so intense in their emotions, and you identify with them so that the suspense builds. The party going kids change into menacing threats as they chase the young lovers in the extreme coldness of the night.

Cast

Jamie MartzRyan
David StarzykLarry
Chris MeyerBruce
Daryl HaneyScar-Faced Man
Cameron GoodmanShelley
Mimi RogersGayle

