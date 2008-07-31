2008

Frozen River

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 2008

Studio

Harwood Hunt Productions

Ray Eddy, an upstate New York trailer mom, is lured into the world of illegal immigrant smuggling. Broke after her husband takes off with the down payment for their new doublewide, Ray reluctantly teams up with Lila, a smuggler, and the two begin making runs across the frozen St. Lawrence River carrying illegal Chinese and Pakistani immigrants in the trunk of Ray's Dodge Spirit.

Cast

Melissa LeoRay Eddy
Misty UphamLila Littlewolf
Charlie McDermottTJ
John CanoeBernie Littlewolf
Jay KlaitzGuy Versailles
Dylan CarusonaJimmy

