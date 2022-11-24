Not Available

Frühling - Familie auf Probe

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ZDF

Pastor Sonnleitner invites a class of elementary students to confession. During the confession, one of the students tell him that he's being abused regularly by his brother . Sonnleitner finds himself in a moral dilemma, because he wants to help Liam, but he must also keep the confessional secret. He asks the bishop for help, who points him to the village helper, who sets out to speak to the boys parents and quickly realizes that there's more going on than just quarrel between the brothers.

Cast

