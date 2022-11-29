Not Available

Twelve-year-old Jules develops a penchant for falling in love with gay boys after her boyfriend leaves her for another girl. Unsurprisingly, middle school, high school, and college see Jules colliding from one friendzone disaster to the next. Things change, however, when Xander, the star actor of McKellan Performing Arts School and Jules's latest crush, falls hard for the new transfer student, Riley Sakamoto. Jules ends up playing wingwoman for Xander, only to find out Riley's fallen for *her*. Hilarity ensues for all three against a backdrop of drunken college antics and McKellan's latest bizarre production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.