Fruit & Nut

Eccentric, badly in debt, Mumbai Municipal employee, Jolly Maker, is infatuated with Monica Gokhale, a member of the Mumbai Heritage Society. He gets his chance to prove his worth when he hears that she has been abducted mysteriously through a flush of the Municipality's toilet. He does rescue her inadvertently, becomes a hero overnight. But the tables get turned when both of them, along with her dad, Madhav, get abducted and are fated to die in a diabolical game of 'Kaun Banega Swargwasi'.