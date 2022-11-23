Fruition - The Life and Dreams of Nicolas Müller

Not Available

Nicolas Müller is one of the most revered and iconic snowboarders of all time. Including his childhood, the film offers an opportunity to get to know the king of style like never before. Almost entirely in his own words, Nicolas takes you through the important events in his life which lead him to where he is today. The film reveals that one of his central goals is to demonstrate the importance of following ones intuition. To learn how to rely on this relationship with yourself and to enjoy the journey it takes you on. We live in a world which typically demands us to obey things we might not believe in. Nicolas shows how he tackled these obstacles in order to find his true path, a conscientious path towards self realization.