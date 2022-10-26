1981

Fruits of Passion

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 1981

Studio

Jinriki Hikoki Sha

A girl loves a rich and much older man and is willing to do everything he wants to show her love, but he is playing a sick game with her. As part of this game he sends her to a Chinese brothel. A poor young boy sees her and falls in love with her. To get the money needed to sleep with her, he joins "the revolution". Additionally the movie shows the fate of some of the other prostitutes.

Cast

Isabelle IlliersO
Arielle DombasleNathalie
PîtâMadame
Sayoko YamaguchiSakuya
Hitomi TakahashiByakuran
Keiko NiitakaAisen

View Full Cast >

Images