فتى احلامى

The film revolves around: Adel (Abdel Halim Hafez) a boy left his father a great building, fades away in the bar, and in the health of Kiki (Farida Fahmi) .. Equally rival is Noufal Syriacusi (Abdel Salam Nabulsi) Zaki Ibrahim al-Thara, Nawfal takes the money and sends it to bottles of champagne under Kiki's feet. Adel visits his uncle (Hassan Fayiq) and sees for the first time his daughter (Siham), the meeting between Adel, and his uncle ends with a fury, Adel Fattzura (Siham), meets Siham at her cousin's house in Nouvelle, She loves Nofal, Adel hears a lot about the hopes (Mona Badr), the daughter of the housewife in which Nofal works. He suddenly visits her and finds her a nice girl.