فتاه من فلسطين

An Egyptian air force officer is desperate to defend the Palestinian land against the Zionist enemy, and occurs with an air strike that drops his plane in a Palestinian village and found him a Palestinian injured in the foot, hosting him in her home and working to heal his wounds, which brings the Egyptian and Palestinian hearts closer. Then the film is exposed to the stories of the Palestinian guerrillas who prefer to die over the Zionist occupation, and then we know that Salma's house is only a center for the guerrillas' weapon. Palestine girl.