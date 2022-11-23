Not Available

A dystopian southern sludge that transgresses even the gothic sensibilities that exist just below the surface of the social fabric of the deep Louisiana culture visible here. Following the sudden death of their friend Shep, Kristopher and Ryan quickly grow less attached to reality. As they wander the southern landscape of Louisiana, they descend into a state devoid of hope and order; a place where life and death are one and the same; a land where we are all doomed. The aesthetic artifacts of the video tapes and the vernacular wanderings caught on them present a rip-it-up-and-start-again style montage of life caught in the vise of western culture at the dead end of of the first world.