A morgue assistant witnesses gut-wrenching autopsies and mutilated corpses on a daily basis. But strangest of all is the behaviour of his oddball colleagues. In another part of town, a professional killer views his job with grave misgiving. This tormented soul begins to act in an increasingly erratic manner much to the consternation of his triad bosses. The third character is a cook who works in a prison. His job is to cook for inmates on death row, and to record their dying wishes. This unholy trio finds out in different ways that the most beautiful moments of life are often those closest to death.