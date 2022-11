Not Available

Like many Hong Kong people, the Ling family are hoping to immigrate to Canada - but then they all die in a gas poisoning accident. Something wimpy like dying isn't going to stop them from their Canadian dreams, but it turns out migrating in the next life takes money, too. In order to raise funds to head west, the Lings return to the mortal world and get to work making money through various jobs, raising plenty of hilarious havoc and misunderstandings along the way.